DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – The race is still on between current Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, a Republican, and his former employee, Democrat Antonetta Stancu.
Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, results were still being reported, with Weintraub taking 58% of the vote against Stancu's 42%, with 106 out of 306 precincts counted.
Weintraub has served as district attorney for the past five years and spent 27 years working in law enforcement as a prosecutor. A native of Doylestown, Weintraub has said that public safety is one of the most important issues he hopes to address.
To that end, he has worked on programs to combat the heroin epidemic, established the Bucks County Crimewatch Network and created a campaign to provide all county gunowners with free gunlocks.
Stancu has 17 years of experience as a prosecutor, having most recently started her own law firm in Doylestown after serving as Bucks County deputy district attorney and assistant U.S. attorney, among other positions.
Mental health and its relation to the criminal justice system have been among the top priorities that Stancu has spoken about, saying she will institute a mental health division in the district attorney's office. She is also a proponent of a community policing model in which police officers and residents have more opportunities to get to know one another.
In September, former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell endorsed Stancu, saying, "She's one of the smartest attorneys I've ever met and she's tough as nails."
For more election results and other information on local races, you can go to the Election Central section of our website.