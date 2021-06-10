COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. - A rally in Montgomery County Thursday called on Pennsylvania lawmakers to change the state's fair funding formula for education.
The formula ensures each district receives state funding based on school and community needs.
Some lawmakers say the problem is only 11 percent of state funding ran through the formula last year.
The remaining 89 percent was disbursed using enrollment data from 30 years ago.
They're asking that some of the state's surplus be directed toward education.