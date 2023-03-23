LANSDALE, Pa. - Thursday is the first day of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, where those practicing will fast from sunrise to sunset for the next 29 days. But to the nearly 2 billion Muslims around the world, it's much more than that.

Early Thursday afternoon, Ahmed Elagamy was getting ready for iftar, or breaking fast at sundown.

It's the first day of the Muslim holy month, Ramadan. Each day, after suhoor - the final meal before sunrise - Muslims around the world eat no food and drink no water until sunset. This happens for 29 days straight. Some years Ramadan is 30 days, depending on when it falls, according to the lunar calendar.

The holiday begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon, Elagamy says.

"Ramadan is teaching us patience, to be patient, never to eat or drink," he said.

The Arabic word ramaḍān literally means "the hot month," according to the dictionary. It's the month Muslims believe the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. So it's a joyous celebration.

Elagamy, who serves as imam, or the religious leader, at North Penn Mosque, tells 69 News that while fasting, Muslims strive to maintain certain virtues.

"To be a messenger of peace and tolerance among the community you are," he said.

Elagamy says abstaining from food and water, in addition to teaching patience, also helps a person learn to think of others more than oneself.

"Around the world are millions of people who are passing away because they didn't have any cost of living," Elagamy said. "They are under the poverty line. Ramadan is teaching us how to be generous to them."

And the most important virtue to gain during Ramadan, he says, is righteousness.

"Nobody sees you," Elagamy said. "God is all-seeing and all hearing and you will not be permitted to eat or drink. That's teaching us a value, to observe only God, not to observe people."

Once believers break fast, it's all about community.

"They are praying, communicating, having conversation," Elagamy said.

The time of iftar, or breaking fast, varies each day, depending on the time of sunset. On Thursday, it happens at 7:16 p.m. The last day of Ramadan is April 20.