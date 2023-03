A Reading woman will spend up to 23 months behind bars for her involvement in a gun trafficking ring.

The Montgomery County district attorney announced the sentence of Makayla Prince on Monday.

She pleaded guilty to more than 50 charges related to a gun trafficking ring.

She's one of 14 people arrested during a bust back in 2021.

Officials say the group illegally obtained and resold 31 guns across Berks, Bucks, Montgomery, Lancaster, and Philadelphia counties.