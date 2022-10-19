SOLEBURY TWP., Pa. - In real estate it’s all about location, location, location, but what about a home's history? A home having a notorious past can play a role in the sale.

In Solebury Township, Bucks County, a $700,000, nearly 1600-square-foot home comes on nearly an acre. Its listing says it's been completely re-done. However, it was once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo. The car of one of Dinardo's four victims was found in the shed.

“From what I've seen it's usually more difficult to sell a stigmatized property,” said Lehigh Valley Realtor Eric Leadbetter of Iron Valley Realty.

He has shown clients properties with notorious and high-profile pasts, including a Bethlehem home where a woman was killed, dismembered, and then stuffed into garbage bags in 2011.

“I remember it being on the market for a very long time. However, I think when time passes people kind of forget,” he said.

Or do they? Ghost hunter and real estate marketer Justin Torok recalls, while on a photo shoot for Catasauqua's Dery mansion, hearing of its macabre past from the care taker. In one case he said in the 1930’s or 40’s a man dived into the home's basement swimming pool and died after hitting his head.

“I've run into a number of people that I know who would like to own a property like that. Tragedy happened on that property and somebody wants it for that reason,” he said.

“Everybody thinks this needs to be disclosed. Something horrible happens on the property and you have to tell someone and that is not the case,” said Allyson Lysaght of the Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors.

She coordinates the course Boo, how to sell stigmatized properties.

History, heinous or not, is not a material defect, and doesn't have to be disclosed.

“It's better to disclose. I understand it's a personal preference. You just have to know your consumer and what they want,” she advises.

The question for buyers of the DiNardo home: will a murky past cloud its future?

We did reach out to the realtor of the home, but we did not get a return comment.