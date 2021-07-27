HATFIELD TWP., Pa. – Dorman Products Inc., the Bucks County-based supplier of aftermarket automotive parts, produced another quarter of outstanding results.
The company reported record quarterly net sales in the second quarter of 2021, reflecting the continued re-opening of the economy as well as solid underlying demand for its products. Impressively, the sales performance during the quarter was all organic with growth across all the company’s channels.
Dorman said the absence of the government imposed shutdowns that negatively impacted the company’s prior year quarter was a significant contributor to the year-over-year growth.
Gross profit and net income also increased due to the sales increase and better control of selling, general and administrative expenses.
In a news release, Kevin Olsen, Dorman’s president and chief executive officer, said, “I am proud to report another solid quarter for Dorman, enabled by strong end-market fundamentals and execution in a very challenging environment. We saw year-over-year and sequential growth across all of our sales channels, driving yet another record quarterly sales performance.
“Despite continued industry-wide logistical pressures on the global supply chain network that resulted in significantly higher freight and material inflation costs and impacted fulfillment levels, Dorman’s diversified supply chain and broad supplier network performed well under the circumstances.”
Second quarter financial results
Net sales in the second quarter of 2021 were $310.6 million, up 33% as compared to net sales of $233.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. On a sequential basis, Dorman experienced 8% net sales growth over the first quarter of 2021.
Dorman’s Heavy-Duty business also experienced strong growth delivering 43% sales growth over last year and 20% sales growth sequentially over the first quarter. The recently announced agreement to purchase Dayton Parts, which is the largest acquisition in the company’s history, is expected to provide a scaled platform to accelerate growth in the heavy-duty segment.
Gross profit was $110.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, or 35.5% of net sales, compared to $79.1 million, or 33.9% of net sales for the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) adjusted gross margin was 35.5% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 34.1% in the same quarter last year.
The company stated gross margin expansion was driven by fixed cost leverage from higher sales volumes and improved efficiencies as it continued to drive productivity savings in its end-to-end supply chain processes.
Additionally, the company benefitted from the absence of out-of-pocket costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior year quarter. These benefits were partially offset by significantly higher freight costs in the second quarter of 2021 due to global transportation and logistics constraints.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $69.5 million, or 22.4% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $61.5 million, or 26.4% of net sales, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $64.7 million, or 20.8% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $60.3 million, or 25.9% of net sales, in the same quarter last year. Approximately 430 basis points of the decrease in SG&A as a percentage of net sales was due to the significant operating leverage from the $77 million increase in net sales in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020.
Olsen commented, “Our focus on driving productivity improvements in this challenging environment continued to bear fruit and resulted in gross margin expansion year over year. Additionally, we continued to deliver new and innovative solutions to the automotive aftermarket, highlighted by our recent product launches which included many new complex electronic solutions such as cruise control distance sensors, blind spot detection modules and other advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) products.”
Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $31.6 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $13.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income in the second quarter was $35.3 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to $15.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.
2021 guidance
The company confirmed its previously issued 2021 guidance, which excludes any impact from the pending Dayton Parts acquisition. Dorman expects the Dayton Parts acquisition to close in the second half of 2021, at which time the company expects to update its 2021 guidance.
Olsen noted, “While transitory costs and inflationary pressures continue to drive heightened volatility in our operating environment, we are maintaining our outlook, which reflects our expectations for our performance given our results to date, visibility into the remainder of the year and our belief that the automotive aftermarket industry dynamics will remain strong throughout the remainder of 2021.
“We anticipate that freight and material inflation costs will be a headwind to the company throughout the year, and we have actions in place to help offset these impacts. Additionally, our balance sheet and liquidity remain strong, and we are well-positioned to continue to execute on our strategic priorities.”
About Dorman Products
For over 100 years, Dorman Products (NASDAQ” DORM) has served the aftermarket automotive aftermarket parts industry, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products. Dorman is a global organization offering more than 80,000 parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from under hood to under car, and from hardware to complex electronics.