garbage recycling trash cans bins generic graphic

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters spent the night putting out a blaze at a waste management company in Bucks County.

A large pile of recycling caught fire late Tuesday night at DelGuerico's Wrecking & Salvage on Grouse Lane in Springfield Township, emergency dispatchers said.

Crews were dispatched around 11:40 p.m., and the fire was under control around 2 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers said.

DelGuerico's said all collection services for Wednesday are suspended due to the fire at the recycling center. Customers are asked to put out trash and recycling for collection next Wednesday.

The company did not comment on the extent of damage, but county dispatchers said no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were on scene until about 6 a.m.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.