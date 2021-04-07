SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters spent the night putting out a blaze at a waste management company in Bucks County.
A large pile of recycling caught fire late Tuesday night at DelGuerico's Wrecking & Salvage on Grouse Lane in Springfield Township, emergency dispatchers said.
Crews were dispatched around 11:40 p.m., and the fire was under control around 2 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers said.
DelGuerico's said all collection services for Wednesday are suspended due to the fire at the recycling center. Customers are asked to put out trash and recycling for collection next Wednesday.
The company did not comment on the extent of damage, but county dispatchers said no injuries were reported.
Firefighters were on scene until about 6 a.m.