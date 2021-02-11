QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – The Quakertown Community School District’s Elementary Redistricting Committee on Thursday night issued its recommendation to keep all five elementary schools open and renovate Quakertown Elementary School.
In making their recommendation to the school board, members of the committee made clear their close 6-4 vote on their final recommendation.
The committee's runner-up recommendation called for closing Quakertown Elementary but keeping five elementary schools by repurposing the Sixth Grade Center as an elementary school. Among the drawbacks for that option, the committee cited the displacement of more students, larger class sizes, the closure of Quakertown Elementary during a pandemic and the limitation of that building's future uses.
Made up of parents and district staff, the committee has been meeting since September 2020 to consider ways to balance student populations and use school buildings properly as the district faces a declining enrollment of 800 over the next five years. Only the parents on the committee had a vote on the recommendation.
In its report, the committee noted that the benefits of renovating Quakertown Elementary School included displacing fewer students, providing a better balance of students throughout the district, offering smaller class sizes and maintaining a small, historically significant community school in the heart of the district.
Built in 1929, Quakertown Elementary is the oldest school in the district and needs an estimated $20 million in renovations to upgrade systems and bring it up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
In its detailed report, the committee also outlined the drawbacks of its recommendation, including the significant renovation costs for Quakertown Elementary, the lack of access by students with disabilities and the potential for under-capacity schools based on the declining enrollment projections.
Although the committee's recommendations had been eagerly anticipated, members of the school board noted that there's ample time to study the final report. Still, board members quickly weighed in on the committee's recommendation after the presentation.
Board member Jonathan Kern questioned the wisdom of dumping money into Quakertown Elementary, saying the recommendation was a 'really expensive way to test a hypothesis.'
Taking a different look at the recommendation, board member David Ochmanowicz described Quakertown Elementary as a "flagship school" in the district and characterized the renovation costs as an investment rather than a money dump.
"I'm glad we don't have to make a decision tonight," said board member Keith Micucci, who suggested that the board aggressively investigate financing options while rates remain low, as well as the debt service needed to cover the Quakertown renovations and possible reuses of the school later.
Board Vice President Ron Jackson suggested that sentimentality over Quakertown Elementary may have outweighed the logic of spending money on the school. He said he could not imagine the school coming off the rolls as a district-owned property but noted that it could be eventually closed and repurposed.
Board President Kaylyn Mitchell said there's "a certain feel" to Quakertown Elementary, a smaller school with a unique culture and characteristics that can't be found on a spreadsheet or represented in a budget. She reminded that board that it didn't have to act immediately on the recommendation, noting that there are six board seats up for grabs this year.
Superintendent William Harner requested that the board vote next month on maintaining the status quo for the five elementary schools for the next school year.
Preliminary budget
Zach Schoch, chief operating officer, provided an early look at the district's 2021-22 budget.
Although the budget is still in its early stages, it shows $118 million in expenditures and $115 million in revenues, including a 3.5% tax increase, the maximum allowed under the Act 1 index. That increase would bring the millage rate from 168.83 to 174.74, resulting in an average tax increase of $141.
Schoch said some of the areas that are contributing to the budget shortfall are $1.7 million in costs for charter schools, which are experiencing increased enrollment; lower earned income taxes due to unemployment from the pandemic; and rising costs for the Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement System, transportation, and food service and supplies related to COVID-19.
The district will need to tap into its $19 million fund balance to balance the budget for the first time in several years, Schoch said.
While contractual salaries and the price of medical benefits are going up, those costs are being offset by the district having fewer staff members compared to the previous school year, he added.