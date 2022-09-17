RICHLAND TWP., Pa. -- The movie posters are down and a sign thanking movie goers that said "It has been our pleasure to serve you at this theatre" is posted on the front door of Regal Cinemas off Route 309 in Richland Township.

The theatre a place Denise Dearden said she went to quite a few times.

"I would bring my kids there. Yeah, we saw a lot of movies there," said Dearden.

The closure of the Quakertown-area theater comes shortly after Regal's parent company, Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy,

Cineworld recently said its admissions levels have been below expectations.

A statement from Cineworld's CEO said the pandemic was an "incredibly difficult time for the business" and "a huge disruption to film schedules" led the company to the point of bankruptcy.

Colton Mitchell tells us he used go to the theatre when he was in elementary and middle school.

"It's kind of interesting to see an era closed," said Mitchell.

People could be seen loading items into the back of a truck parked in front of Regal Cinemas on Saturday.

In a post on its website, the theatre said it hopes people check out its Regal Barn Plaza location.

As for Dearden, she said she is hoping to see another theater take its place.

"They have a beautiful building back there that would allow them to do that," said Dearden.

Workers at the theater on Saturday said they could not comment. 69 News has reached out to Regal and Cineworld, but has not heard back.