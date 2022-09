RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - According to the Regal website, Regal Richland Crossing in the Quakertown area permanently closed its doors Thursday, Sept. 15.

In August, it was reported that Regal Theatres, owned by Cineworld, may be filing for bankruptcy.

Regal Theatres' stock plunged, and the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September.

While there are reports that some of the chain's theatres will be closing or have already closed, many remain open.