PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | State Rep. Pamela A. DeLissio honored local students with the Peer to Peer and Unsung Hero awards, for the 2020-21 school year.
“I established these recognitions about nine years ago. My purpose for establishing these awards was to encourage schools to identify students who are not being recognized for any other awards that the schools or other organizations may be granting,” said DeLissio (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia).
The Peer to Peer award recognizes students who, through established programs or on their own, help other students through friendship, tutoring or mentoring, DeLissio stated.
Officials also noted that the Unsung Hero Award recognizes students whose good deeds and actions make a difference in their school or community.
“It is an honor and pleasure to identify and recognize student excellence in the classroom, in leadership, in citizenship and in any type of behavior making a positive impact in our community,” DeLissio said. “My congratulations go to these young men and women for their compassion, their determination and their willingness to help, even without expectation or the promise of recognition. These students make our community a better place and inspire hope for our future.”
These honors are awarded to graduating students who reside in the 194th Legislative District, officials say. Students are nominated by teachers, counselors and other staff members.
Five students were identified and presented certificates of acknowledgment from DeLissio this year, outlining their good citizenship actions or their displays of character.
The Unsung Hero awards were granted to Maxine Antinucci, from W.B. Saul High School, and Devon Sowisdral, from Roxborough High School.
This year's Peer to Peer awards were presented to Esteban Penados and Byron Holley, both from W.B. Saul High School, and Hannah Brotherton, from Roxborough High School.