The room was filled with state representatives, lawyers, and law enforcement to discuss preventing child abuse cases in Pennsylvania schools.
Rep. Todd Stephens hosted a House Children and Youth Committee hearing, which was prompted by an allegation of abuse within North Penn School District.
"When I became aware of the lawsuit filed by a student against the North Penn School District alleging that district staff had initial allegations of a sexual assault on school property and that the district failed to prevent further sexual assaults by the same student, it raised serious concerns and questions about accountability and transparency within our child protection system," Stephens said.
The former child abuse prosecutor said the goal of the hearing is to better understand what information is available to victims of crimes in schools.
"We as policymakers want to better understand what it is that we can do legislatively and possibly make it very, very explicitly clear how we can help the kids, how we can help the people who are affected," said Rep. Cheryl DeLozier.
It prompted testimony from Brian Kent, a former sex crimes prosecutor in Montgomery County. It's his job to identify failures in the system that lead to abuse. He spoke about better training and protocols for reporting abuse.
"I think that time and time again what we see is that somebody may suspect there may be abuse that's happening but they don't want to make a report based on a suspicion even though that's what the law says you're required to do," Kent said.
As a childhood sex abuse survivor himself, Kent says the takeaway is that "the rule really has to be believe and support first and foremost among anything, because that's how we're going to protect these kids at the end of the day."