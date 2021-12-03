Another Republican is challenging U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in the 2022 primary election.
Caroline Avery, a resident of Bristol, Bucks County, has thrown her hat into the ring.
According to her campaign website, Avery said her platform can be summed up as "Pro-Freedom, Pro-America, Pro-Constitution."
She said Fitzpatrick has not represented his district well, by being the most bipartisan legislator in Washington.
Fitzpatrick represents Pennsylvania's 1st congressional district, which includes Bucks County and part of northern Montgomery County.
Republican Bradley Lanning is also running in the primary.