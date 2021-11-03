DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – Republican Fred Harran was in the lead late Tuesday night in the race for Bucks County sheriff.
His opponent, Democrat Mark E. Lomax, trailed by over 9,000 votes, with 161 of 306 precincts counted.
Both Harran and Lomax are veterans in law enforcement.
Harran boasts 33 years of experience in Bucks County, with 14 years spent as the director of public safety. He stated of his intention if elected sheriff, "My goal is to combine community policing, technological advancement, innovative law enforcement, and intelligence-lead policing through teamwork."
Lomax is a retired major from the Pennsylvania State Police and currently serves on the Warrington Township Board of Supervisors. For five years, he served as executive director and chief executive officer of the National Tactical Officers Association.
Current Sheriff Milt Warrell sought reelection in May for a second four-year term but lost the primary to Lomax.
