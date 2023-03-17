BENSALEM, Pa. - On Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 11:46 p.m., a fire broke out in the home of Thomas Risich, a 76-year-old resident of 767 Kings Lane in Bensalem.

Mr. Risich, who was wheelchair-bound, called 9-1-1 to report the fire and informed the dispatcher that he was trapped in the bathroom and unable to escape.

The Bensalem Police, along with firefighters from Cornwells, Eddington, Nottingham, Union, Newport and Trevose Fire Companies, and Bensalem EMS responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence. Firefighters made their way into the home through the rear bathroom window and found Mr. Risich unresponsive on the bathroom floor.

They quickly rescued him and turned him over to the care of Bensalem EMS paramedics. He was transported by ambulance to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital before being airlifted to Jefferson Hospital in Center City, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

After the fire was put out, Battalion Chief Rob Sponheimer conducted an investigation into the cause of the fire. He determined that the fire was accidental and likely caused by a faulty space heater in the living room.

The investigation is ongoing. The house has been deemed uninhabitable.