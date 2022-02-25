HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Ta'riq Thomas was inside his Victoria Lane home in Hilltown Township, when a 1965 Beechcraft Bonanza crashed right outside his front door.
"I was down in the basement watching TV and I heard like a stall in the engine and a big boom," said Thomas. "Immediately I jump up, run upstairs open the door and saw flames, smoke everywhere."
A propeller from the plane shot through the front of Thomas's home and landed inside a bedroom where his girlfriend's one-year-old niece usually stays.
"The propellor was there in the room and a bunch of drywall pieces on the floor. I'm very fortunate she wasn't there at the time," said Thomas.
On top of that, Thomas's company truck caught fire when the plane burst into flames.
"I quickly called my manager and explained what happened. At first, he was just like are you serious. Not every day you hear a plane crash in the neighborhood," said Thomas.
That crash unfortunately took the lives of two individuals. If Thomas could say one thing to the pilot today it would be: "Thank you. I know it's really hard thinking that you're going down and this is it. For him to steer the plane, hit an open spot and not any of these houses. It's amazing," said Thomas.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Now the NTSB says they'll have a preliminary report on the crash in about two weeks.
Anyone that witnessed or has video of the plane is encouraged to contact Hilltown Police at 215-453-6011. In addition, anyone that locates any part of the plane is directed to call police.