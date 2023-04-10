PERKASIE, Pa. - Folks could grab a cup of Joe and meet the people hired to keep their community safe in part of Bucks County Monday.

It was "Coffee with a Cop" day in Perkasie.

69 News stopped by the Rise and Grind Cafe on North Seventh Street Monday morning.

We found people grabbing their morning brew and talking with officers from Perkasie Borough Police.

"We were interested in talking with them firsthand, to thank them primarily for all that they do here. It's been interesting to ask them questions and learn a little bit more about our community," said resident Nancy Gotwals.

Residents say it's important to remember many police officers live in the community as well, and officers are people, too.