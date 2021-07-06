ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - For the Hippauf family their 25-acre property in Rockhill Township is a piece of paradise.
"You feel like you're in the middle of nowhere, and it's really hard to get that feeling anywhere," Sandi Hippauf said.
However, the feeling now is dread after the Pennsylvania DEP granted another extension to Hanson Aggregate to send in health studies regarding asbestos, to now October 29, instead of July 6.
Hanson Aggregate are the owners of Rock Hill Quarry, the Hippauf's neighbors.
The site has been closed since 2018 after naturally occurring asbestos was found.
The company wants to restart operations, which up until 2018, consisted only of hauling out materials. However, a letter sent to the DEP indicated this could include re-starting mining, which hasn't been done in 30 years.
"500 tons is a concern in itself, but talking about full operations is even scarier," said attorney Mark Freed.
Freed represents a local environmental group wanting the site permanently closed. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and state Senator Steve Santarsiero also want the site closed.
“There is no other quarry in the country with naturally occurring asbestos that is permitted to operate so close to schools, children and residences,” Sen. Santarsiero said. “It’s time to permanently end all quarry activities at this facility.”
Rockhill Township supervisors wrote to DEP saying the constant delays are hamstringing them in future development and Hanson's argument doesn't have merit as resuming full mining operations haven't been discussed in context of the extensions.
"The community really has no one else to protect them except the DEP, and we are really reaching out to the DEP to do the right thing," Freed added.
If either Hanson request is granted Hippauf calls it a nightmare health scenario that may move them out of their dream home.
"This is where we want to raise our children and be here forever, but the health of our children takes precedent," Hippauf said.
Earlier in the year Fitzpatrick asked the EPA to shut the quarry down. The EPA says they don't have jurisdiction and are deferring to the DEP.
The DEP says if either request is granted Hanson would have to adhere to state environmental standards which include the state constitution, which states every citizen has the right to access clean air and clean water.
However, other studies from Hanson to the DEP were due Tuesday but have not been sent in. The DEP says this could result in penalties or even having their application denied.