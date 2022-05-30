POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Authorities continue searching for what was behind an explosion that left five people dead, two people injured and leveled twin homes on Hale Street in Pottstown last Thursday.
A makeshift memorial sits against a fence that surrounds the pile of rubble that's left. Debris is still stuck in nearby trees, and damaged vehicles remain on the street.
Utility crews returned to the scene, as well as neighbors like Beatriz Santos, whose home next door is now condemned.
"It's tragic, you know, all the way around," Santos said.
Santos' home next to where the explosion took place is condemned. She said she was in a car nearby with her sister when she heard it.
She says her son, as well as her pets, were inside at the time.
"I thought he was at work, so when I got here, he's hanging out the window," she said.
Santos said her son was OK, and neighbors held up a ladder to get him down because the stairs were gone.
"I think he's a little shook up because he was inside and he felt it," she said. "He said it felt like it went through him."
"After I could see through the smoke and all the debris, and I seen that my house had a hole in it, all I could think was I got to go check it out and see what's going on," she added.
Authorities said four children and a woman were killed in the explosion. A makeshift memorial with flowers and stuffed animals sits against the fence. According to a GoFundMe, the parents are in the hospital.
"I just can't believe this happened," Santos said. "That's a shame."
As for Santos, she said she has been staying at a motel and awaiting word on what is next.
"All Red Cross did was give us was $515 for four people to go and try to find somewhere to go for a few nights," she said. "Are you kidding me? That's not going to help."
PECO says it is assisting authorities in the investigation.
Meanwhile, thousands of dollars in donations continue to pour in from the community to the family of those who died, with the GoFundMe page having raised more than $25,000 so far.