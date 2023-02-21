U. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - A crowded room was filled with passion of preserving open space Tuesday night.

Residents met in front of Upper Pottsgrove Township commissioners during Tuesday's meeting, demanding to know why the Montgomery County township is moving forward on a $5.5 million municipal complex on what's known as Smola's Farm.

"My statement is not about personal feelings, but the legality of what is being proposed," said one resident.

The land dedicated as open space was bought by open space tax revenues residents voted on in 2006.

During the meeting some commissioners said the land is not preserved, despite the 2008 agreement of sale from Thomas Smola indicating the 35 acres will be used as open space.

The township check used to buy it is titled as Upper Pottsgrove Open Space Funds, and the 35 acres are promoted on the township's open space website as permanently protected land.

Commissioners did say they aren't about stealing land, but this was the best spot for the needed project.

However, attorney Kate Harper, hired by residents suing the township and who wrote the state open space law, says the township is violating the open space law and dedicated or donated lands act. She fears this could open a Pandora's box for other townships throughout the state, if allowed to stand.

"I think what's at stake here is not just the smaller farm, it's the whole notion that people have a right to tax themselves, to buy open space," Harper said.

An injunction to stop the project is before a judge.