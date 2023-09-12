There are many questions surrounding the prison break and search for Danelo Cavalcante. Retired FBI agent Scott Curtis certainly has his fair share.
"The first question that I had," Curtis said, "was this something spontaneous or was it something preplanned by the individual?"
Curtis believes that even the slightest amount of preplanning could be an advantage for law enforcement.
"If it was preplanned, has law enforcement done the research and dug into evidence out there that would collaborate any planning or any idea of his intentions?" he wondered.
Curtis worries authorities did not ask enough questions of their own when Cavalcante first went missing.
"I would venture to say that they probably weren't as proactive out of the gate in terms of acquiring all the intelligence about the individual, any relevant information from any friends, relatives, coworkers," Curtis said.
As for the search itself, Curtis says despite the hundreds of officers out looking, it's very difficult.
"Trying to track an individual over a vast land area is not easy, even from experience in the military," Curtis said. "There are different terrains; it's tough navigating."
Now another setback, Cavalcante got his hands on a gun.
"This gives him added leverage to get what he wants, when he wants it," Curtis said.
He says if law enforcers want leverage on their end, they need to try to answer the question, "What is likely his next move?"
"Is he trying to leave Pennsylvania, and if so, what is his avenue out of the Pennsylvania?" Curtis said.
Because the biggest question of all is, how is this going to end?
"Hopefully, it ends peacefully without anyone getting hurt," Curtis said.