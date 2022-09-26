WASHINGTON - A retired Pennsylvania firefighter has admitted to assaulting police officers during the riots at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

Robert Sanford Jr., 57, pleaded guilty Friday to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The Delaware County man threw a fire extinguisher that hit three officers in the head, authorities say. He also threw a traffic cone at them and yelled that they were "traitors," federal prosecutors say.

He is set to be sentenced in January 2023.