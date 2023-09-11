E. NANTMEAL RWP., Pa. - The reward for information leading to the capture of escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante has increased, authorities announced in a news conference Monday.

Chester County has increased the reward offered for information leading to his capture by $5,000. That brings the total reward offered to up to $25,000, said Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police.

State Police say they no longer have a defined perimeter in their search for Cavalcante. Police say, despite their best efforts, Cavalcante was able to get through their perimeter at Longwood Gardens Saturday night and get away by stealing a vehicle.

Bivens said he does believe Cavalcante is still somewhere in Chester County.

Bivens said at Monday's news conference that Cavalcante's sister did not assist authorities in the search. Bivens said she was in "overstay" status and has been detained and will face a deportation proceeding.

State police said they continue to receive tips and information from the public. Bivens said state police are continuing to look in the area of East Nantmeal Township, and a "significant law enforcement presence" remains in the area.

If a possible threat develops, the reverse 911 call system will be used to inform affected residents, Bivens said.

Anyone who assists Cavalcante in his efforts to evade capture will be prosecuted "fully," Bivens said.

Authorities remained concerned that Cavalcante will try to steal another vehicle as he continues to try to evade capture, Bivens said. Police ask the public to familiarize themselves with updated photos of Cavalcante and check their security cameras for any sign of him.

Residents are asked to secure their residences and vehicles.

Anyone with information can contact authorities at the tip line at 717-562-2987.

Cavalcante was last sighted on a doorbell camera of a home in East Pikeland Township. That home belonged to one of Cavalcante's former coworkers.

Bivens says the person who lives there actually spoke with Cavalcante through the doorbell camera. He said the conversation was mostly about Cavalcante trying to get assistance in making an escape from the area.

Cavalcante has eluded capture since breaking out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago after he apparently slipped through a search perimeter, changed his appearance, stole a dairy delivery van and contacted acquaintances.

Bivens said state police are authorized to use deadly force if Cavalcante isn’t actively surrendering.