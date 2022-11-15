N. BRITAIN TWP., Pa. - A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of five thieves who burglarized a gun store in Bucks County over the weekend.

Five unknown people burglarized Target World in New Britain Township on Saturday around 4:15 a.m. The offenders arrived in a black Hyundai sedan with an broken driver-side brake light and entered off County Line Road, police said.

They stole dozens of firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation is offering $5,000 for a total reward of up to $10,000. The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between ATF and the NSSF in which NSSF matches up to $5,000 of ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

“ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms,” said Eric DeGree, acting Special Agent in charge of ATF’s Philadelphia Field Division. “ATF, in conjunction with our community and law enforcement partnerships, will use every resource available to recover the stolen firearms and keep our citizens safe from violent gun crime.”

Anyone with information about the crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the New Britain Township Police Department at 215-822-1919. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.