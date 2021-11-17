POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police still need your help tracking two men wanted for murder in a robbery that turned deadly in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is offering a $2500 reward each for information that leads to the arrest of 20-year-old Samir Bentley and 16-year-old Ahmed Mohammed.
They're being sought in last month's shooting death of Robert Stiles in Pottstown.
Another suspect, Daijon Harrison, is behind bars.
Authorities say the three men stole a minivan from Philadelphia and drove to Pottstown to rob Stiles.
Police say Bentley fired the fatal shot.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call Pottstown Police at 610-970-6570 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553. Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.