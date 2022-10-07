RICHLAND TWP., Pa. -- The Richland Township Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred on October 5, 2022 at the Rite Aid located on South West End Boulevard, Bucks County.

The suspects stole over $3,000 worth of over the-counter medications and fled the store in an unknown direction.

The suspects were not observed getting into a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Officer Costa at (215) 536-9500 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.