RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Richland Township has been returning to normal operations since April, when the COVID-19 pandemic cut into tax receipts.
Township Manager Paul Stepanoff said at Monday’s board of supervisors meeting that earned income tax, or EIT, receipts dropped in April, the month after coronavirus-related shutdowns took effect, but have since bounced back and are ahead of conservative budget projections.
“Everything seems to be coming back to normal,” Stepanoff said of EIT payments and other measures of business activity.
The issue arose when the supervisors voted to extend a declaration of emergency through Jan. 5, 2021, though Chairman Timothy Arnold pointed out that the state of emergency can be dropped at any time.
Supervisors Kathie Doyle and Timothy Ritter questioned the need for emergency status after six months of the coronavirus.
Arnold said that the declaration allows Richland to seek state and federal funds for COVID-19 spending.
Stepanoff said that the Bucks County township has not had any large costs, and the declaration is an insurance policy in case something arises.
He estimated that the extra costs of cleaning and protective equipment have been less than $1,000 per month and so far, Richland has not received any reimbursement.
The supervisors voted 3-0 to extend the declaration.
The board also agreed to look into how a 196-acre quarry proposed for Springfield Township might affect Richland.
Resident Matthew Bobiak asked the supervisors to take a role in opposing the H&K Group Inc. project, which he said could affect air and water quality in Richland.
Bobiak made his comments in a letter to the supervisors, who met in person at the municipal building. The meeting was also broadcast on the internet.
On the advice of Solicitor Lincoln Treadwell, the board directed Stepanoff to get details on the Salem Road proposal from Springfield Township.
In other business, the board approved a contract offer to the township’s police, including a 3.5% raise in 2021, followed by 3% in 2022 through 2025.
The contract also includes changes in health insurance coverage that, according to the offer, will benefit the township and the police.
The supervisors also approved the annual minimum municipal pension obligation of $346,947. Stepanoff also said that a recent state report gave the township an excellent rating for its pension funding.
Also approved Monday, residents will soon be able to use boats with electric motors at Blue Heron Park. The supervisors held a two-minute public hearing on an ordinance allowing boats with up to 55 pounds of thrust.