RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - A company in Bucks County that makes fabricated walls is getting a $2 million government grant.
Klover Contracting in Richland Township plans to expand its business and add jobs.
The grant is from Pennsylvania's "Redevelopment Assistance and Capital Program."
Klover's president and CEO Jerry Kilhefner says government help is vital to grow the business.
"When the government partners with companies that are successful, it really is greasing the wheel and making that happen at a faster rate. And that's good for everyone," said Kilhefner.
Klover Contracting has about 200 employees.
The company near Quakertown has worked on big projects, including hospitals and apartment buildings, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland.