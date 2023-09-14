RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - A man in Bucks County who admitted to raping a child learned his sentence Thursday.

Alex Michael Soderback, 26, of Richland Township, was sentenced to 11 to 22 years in state prison, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Soderback pleaded guilty on May 24 to rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a victim less than 13 years old, the DA's office said.

Common Pleas Judge Charissa J. Liller sentenced Soderback Thursday to undergo mental health evaluation, sex offender treatment and have no contact with the victim and the victim’s family, or any unsupervised contact with anyone under 18, according to the news release.

The DA's office says Soderback will have to register as a sex offender and be under Megan’s Law supervision for the rest of his life.

The victim said Soderback raped him several times when he was around the ages of 5 and 7 at Soderback’s home in Richland Township, the DA's office said. Soderback would have been 20 to 21 years of age.

Soderback at first told the detective in an interview that the child was the aggressor in making the sexual advances towards him, according to the DA's office. At his sentencing Thursday, Soderback admitted that he was the sexual aggressor and sexually assaulted the child for his own sexual gratification, the DA's office said.