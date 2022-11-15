RICHLAND TWP., Pa. – Plans for Richland Walk, a development of 104 townhomes proposed for 680 E. Pumping Station Road, were approved Tuesday night during the Richland Township Planning Commission meeting in Bucks County.
Sam Costanzo and Scott Mill of Van Cleef Engineering, as well as Mike Tulio and Robert Wagner of Better Living Homes, presented plans for the 38-acre lot to the board last month. Those plans had been unapproved due to concerns regarding inadequate space for snow removal and parking.
Planning Commission Chair Chris Fennell was also adamant that the developers and builders remove from their plans any access to the previous Superfund site that runs below the proposed development, where the Watson Johnson landfill operated from the late 1950s until the early 1970s. Current plans still show a walking path there.
When asked by the board about the path Tuesday night, Costanzo replied, "We didn't change our plan. Everything we provided is in red, but we did not delete other things in our plan, per se. We are leaving it open for discussion."
According to the township, there is a governmental report from a "post-closure five-year study" stating that the previous landfill area is now safe for a walking trail. Despite the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state Department of Environmental Protection giving the green light for the walking trail, the board remains against it.
"Even though the government gives you its blessing, I still think it should be closed off," Fennell said decisively.
In the late 1990s, studies of the former landfill site found that groundwater on and nearby the property was contaminated with a variety of toxic chemicals. The construction of a landfill cap was completed in 2019.
Tulio established that any buyers who sign an agreement of sale to purchase a townhome in Richland Walk will be made aware of the previous landfill site by way of a letter of disclosure.
Danny Pavone, resident of the neighboring development, Heather Valley, raised concerns to the board about possible through traffic and vandalism his neighborhood could experience as a result of Richland Walk.
Costanzo and Mill confirmed their plans of a five-pole barrier with chains that will be erected at Theresa Drive to keep through traffic out.
According to Solicitor Linc Treadwell, Richland Walk will have a homeowners association, and all residents will pay an equal HOA fee.