RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Richland Township, Bucks County are investigating after a 70-year-old man was seriously injured in what they say could be a hit-and-run.
The township police department was sent to an ambulance call in the 200 block of Mill Road at 12:30 p.m. The initial report was a male down in the yard. While there is an ongoing investigation, early indications are the injured man may have been hit by a vehicle.
Police are asking anyone who lives in the area on Mill Road, or surrounding developments that back up to Mill Road, to check their cameras between noon and 12:30 p.m. If anyone has any information or knows something about the crash, they can contact the Richland Township Police Department at 215-536-9500, submit a tip or leave an anonymous voicemail at 215-536-6967.