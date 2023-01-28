A well-known business in upper Bucks County has risen from the ashes.

Vanderlely's Truck Sales and Service in Ottsville was destroyed by a fire in 2021, but the determined family business rebuilt over the next year-and-a-half.

Family and friends gathered at the shop Saturday, to watch as the ribbon was cut and the doors were re-opened.

"All our friends and family watched it burn to the ground there was nothing you could do," remembers Tom Vanderlely III.

That was August of 2021.

The Vanderlely family watched 55 years' worth of work burn in a matter of hours.

"It was a rough night, couldn't believe it. All our friends and family watched it burn to the ground there was nothing you could do," he said.

But Saturday, was a new beginning.

Brick by brick, one day at a time.

And a whole team of people standing behind them, the Vanderlely family rebuilt their legacy.

"Unbelievable. It's unbelievable. We have a lot of loyal customers. We jumped a lot of hoops, and here it is," said Tom Vanderlely Sr., Owner of Vanderlely's Truck Sales & Service.

Back up and running and filled with a lot of love.

"Thanks to everybody for coming and really standing by us. Never walking away."