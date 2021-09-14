PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rite Aid is moving its headquarters from central Pennsylvania to Philadelphia in what it calls a site "designed specifically for in-person collaboration and company gatherings, rather than office spaces."
The new "enterprise headquarters" will be located in the former Navy Yard in south Philadelphia.
In addition, planned "regional collaboration centers" across the country will allow teams to come together for in-person meetings, training and development and more.
The company said an internal survey indicates that most Rite Aid corporate associates, who have been working remotely since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, prefer working from home but also want opportunities to meet, collaborate and learn together in person.
"This transformation of our workforce brings Rite Aid into the modern era of work," Jim Peters, Rite Aid's chief operating officer, said in a news release announcing the move. "We can recruit the best talent regardless of their location, and we can give our corporate associates the freedom and flexibility that today's workers crave."
Rite Aid had been headquartered near Camp Hill, Cumberland County, across the Susquehanna River from Harrisburg.