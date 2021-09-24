As the weather cools down for fall, it's the perfect time to take one last trip down the waterfront.
There's plenty to do this weekend if you decide to take the plunge.
This year, for so many reasons, people have a newfound appreciation for taking part in nature.
That's why the Alliance for Watershed Education has organized family-friendly activities as part of the organization's annual six-week River Days festivities.
On Saturday, cyclists of all skill levels can "Ride for the River." It's an event organized by the Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area in partnership with Sly Fox brewery.
Riders will be taken along the Schuylkill trail from Pottstown to Reading and back.
The turnaround point for that bike ride will be at The Nature Place. It's an environmentally responsible education center in Reading.
The center showcases conservation principles and preaches sustainable development in its trails, garden, and classrooms.
To get attendees in the Halloween spirit, The Nature Place will host a live bat demonstration. The Pennsylvania Bat Rescue will hold two shows at 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday.
The events will provide attendees with a relaxing day of sightseeing, exercise, and learning.
River Days is going on for the next six weeks, so there will be plenty more to do.
If you have a good news story to share, email us at goodnews@wfmz.com.