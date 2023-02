HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - Crews battled a fire at an apartment complex in Montgomery County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. at 17 Whitemarsh Lane in Hatfield Township, according to county dispatchers.

No injuries have been reported.

Township police say Cowpath Road, between North Broad Street and North Line Street, is closed until further notice.

No word yet on what sparked the fire.