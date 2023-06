WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A stretch of highway in Bucks County was dedicated Friday to a former police officer.

Officer Stephen Plum's name is on a sign on part of Route 611 in Warrington Township.

Officer Plum was part of the Warrington Township Police Department's K-9 unit.

He died at home last year of natural causes. He was 38.

His family was there for Friday's ceremony in his honor.