NEW HOPE, Pa. - The 13th annual "Road Rally" event will be held Sunday in New Hope, two weekends ahead of the town's automobile show.

According to a press release, the event is designed to "drum up excitement and raise awareness" for the New Hope Automobile show on Aug. 12-13. This event is organized by Solebury Parks and Recreation, and its proceeds go toward scholarships, school programs and nonprofits supporting New Hope-Solebury High School students.

Sunday's Road Rally will depart at 10 a.m. from the high school, located at 182 W. Bridge St. Participants and spectators are encouraged to arrive by 9:30 a.m.

Each vehicle has a driver and a navigator who are given a series of questions that will lead them to the finish line at a "secret" location unknown to participants.