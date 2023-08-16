RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday that Rocky Ridge Road in Richland Township, Bucks County will be closed for roadwork starting next week.

Starting August 23 through September 29, a 24/7 road closure is scheduled for Rocky Ridge Road between Rock Hill Road and Paletown Road.

During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Rock Hill Road, Route 313 (Doylestown Pike) and Paletown Road.

Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

PennDOT advises drivers to allow extra time when traveling through or near work areas.

All scheduled roadwork is weather dependent.