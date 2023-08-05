LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Road work is scheduled this week along Yardley Newtown Road (Route 332) in Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday.

"Periodic traffic paces" will be in effect along Route 332 between Stony Hill Road and the Interstate 295 interchange, PennDOT said in a press release. Drivers are advised to use caution while driving through the work zones from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, the press release said.

The sign structure demolition work will occur as part of a local safety improvement project, PennDOT said in the press release.