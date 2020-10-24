KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -- Alternating left and right lane closures are planned on U.S. 422 in both directions between the Oaks and U.S. 202 interchanges on Thursday night, October 29.
The PA Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Saturday the closures are due to various construction activities under a project to build new, wider bridges to improve travel.
The work schedule is:
Thursday, October 29, from 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., alternating left and right lane closures are scheduled on eastbound U.S. 422 for milling.
Thursday, October 29, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. alternating left and right lane closures are scheduled on westbound U.S. 422 for pavement marking and sign structure installation.
PennDOT advises motorists to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur.
All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
Construction on this improvement project began in February 2016, and all original contract items are expected to be completed later this fall, according to officials.