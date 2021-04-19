SCHUYLKILL TWP., Pa. - A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend in Chester County.
Danelo Cavalcante, 31, of Royersford, is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and related charges.
Schuylkill Township police were sent to the 300 block of Pawling Road for a domestic disturbance Sunday. Arriving officers found Deborah Brandao, 33, on the ground outside with multiple stab wounds to the chest, according to a news release from the county district attorney's office.
Brandao was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police say Brandao and her daughter and son were outside when Cavalcante, her ex-boyfriend, arrived at the home. Cavalcante grabbed Brandao's hair, yanking her to the ground, and appeared to have pulled two knives from a bag, the DA's office said.
Cavalcante stabbed her more than a dozen times, according to the news release. During the struggle, Brandao told her daughter to get help. The child ran to a neighbor’s house, where the neighbor called 911.
The DA's office said Cavalcante fled the scene before police arrived. He went to Virginia, where state police arrested him.
He will be extradited back to Chester County.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Chester County Detective David Nieves at 610-344-4605.