NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Jennifer Brown's accused killer had his first court appearance in Montgomery County Thursday afternoon. It's been almost two months since the 43-year-old mom's body was found in a shallow grave just a few miles from her home.

The preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon lasted about four hours and featured three witnesses, all in law enforcement and all investigating the case.

One by one, the prosecution, then the defense, questioned Sgt. Brian Tyler, with the Limerick Township PD, Lt. Ed Schikel, in the Forensic Services Unit with the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, and Mark Minzola in the Homicide Unit, also with the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.

Nearly two months after Jennifer Brown's body was found in a shallow grave near her Limerick Township home, Blair Watts appeared at the Montgomery County District Court, in that same township.

Watts, her accused killer, first reported Brown missing on Jan. 4, when she never showed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the bus. Two weeks later, Brown's body was found minutes from her home.

The day before Watts reported Brown missing, he babysat her son overnight. The prosecution intended to make the case that it was not a planned stay. Through questioning the witnesses, it was determined he didn't have his needed medications or clothes packed, and that Brown did not approve the sleepover.

Meanwhile, the defense brought up one witness during questioning, saying it was claimed Brown told her she was "kid free" that same early evening, between 4 and 5 p.m.

The defense also tried to bring up other parts of Brown's personal life more than once, which were objected to. The defense brought up texts from someone, referred to as a "jealous lover." The judge said they were "not here to determine alibis or other acting characters."

But after the hearing, a lawyer with the prosecution did acknowledge the question, and said they would have to be ready to address that in trial.

The witnesses also detailed data during the hearing, implying that Watts' cell phone and Brown's work cell phone had been traveling together for some time before her son recognized his mom's phone in Watts' possession. Once that happened, witnesses say, Watts dropped Brown's phone off at her home, telling her son it was a mistake. But not before two money transfers were made for a total of $17,000 from Brown's phone.

Lawyers said Brown's personal cell phone has still not been recovered.

There were a few tense moments in the hearing, including during the closing arguments when the defense interrupted the prosecution, calling its evidence "rubber stamp bull." The judge asked for professionalism from the attorneys.

Several of Brown's loved ones filled the small courtroom during the hearing. More sat outside, saying they may have to testify later. They were not allowed in.

Meanwhile, it appeared Watts also had two loved ones sitting right behind him. One of the two, a woman, gave him a long hug when the hearing was adjourned.

A formal arraignment has been set for April 26.