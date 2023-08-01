HATFIELD TWP., Pa. — Earnings took a dip at Dorman Products in the second quarter. The Montgomery County-based supplier to the automotive aftermarket posted increased sales, but inflationary pressure made it harder to squeeze profit from those results.

Interest expenses took a larger bite out of sales than it had in 2022, although Dorman was able to repay a healthy portion of its debt. The company, however, said it was not surprised by the results, and it continued to confirm its guidance for the year.

"Overall, the quarter played out largely as expected," Kevin Olsen, Dorman's president and CEO, said in a statement.

Olsen claimed the company saw a 270 basis-point improvement over the first quarter of 2023, which drove adjusted diluted EPS (earnings per share) growth of more than 80% over the same period.

During the first half of 2022, Dorman benefited from customers restocking their inventories as global supply chains rebounded from the impact of the global pandemic, according to Olsen. As a result, shipments outpaced customer point-of-sale.

2Q financial results

"SuperATV," said Olsen, "our latest acquisition, continues to perform well. The business generated high-single-digit year-over-year sales growth and was accretive to both our overall operating margin and EPS in the quarter."

Olsen reported satisfaction with net sales performance, despite being up against strong prior year comparables.

According to Olsen, as global supply chains have improved, the company has been able to reduce inventory $113 million since Dec. 31, 2022. Lower inventory drove a robust $67 million of cash from operating activities in the quarter, which was used to repay $52 million of indebtedness, for a total repayment of $79 million for the first half of 2023.

"Regarding new product development," Olsen stated, "we launched hundreds of new products during the quarter, including a new Dorman OE FIX engine heater hose assembly and torque converter lock-up solenoid, a first-to-the-aftermarket suspension sway bar bracket kit, and additional offerings for the electric vehicle (EV) market."

The company reported second-quarter 2023 net sales of $480.6 million, up 15% compared to net sales of $417.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. The sales growth was primarily driven by the addition of SuperATV, along with price increases to offset inflation and the introduction of new products to the market. Net sales growth, excluding acquisitions, was 1% compared to the second quarter of 2022, and 16% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Dorman reported for the second quarter of 2023 net income of $32.8 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to $37.9 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income was $31.9 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to $40.6 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

2023 guidance

The company confirmed its full-year 2023 guidance, which includes the impact of the SuperATV acquisition but excludes any potential impacts from future acquisitions, additional supply chain disruptions, significant interest rate increases, or share repurchases.

Dorman said it expects to see gross margins continue to improve throughout the second half of 2023, as a large portion of products sourced when inflationary pressures were much higher are now out of inventory. Year-to-date, end-user demand for its products has remained strong as customer point-of-sale growth was estimated to be in the low double digits, and the company expects this demand profile to continue throughout the balance of 2023.

Net sales for the year are anticipated to be between $1.95 billion and $2.0 billion and adjusted diluted EPS should be between $5.15 and $5.35.

Dorman said it expects strong cash flows to continue in the second half of 2023, driven by further inventory reductions, and to further pay down its debt.