Democratic incumbent Steve Santarsiero has won another term.

He was declared the winner over Republican Matthew McCullough in Pennsylvania's 10th state Senate District race.

Santarsiero has more than 70,000 votes, while McCullough has more than 52,000 votes, with 110 of 131 precincts reporting.

The 10th District covers parts of Bucks County, including Doylestown and Buckingham townships.