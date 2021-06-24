WARMINSTER, Pa. | Sauers Cares announced on Thursday it will be hosting an event in collaboration with Jamison Elementary and the Ford family for the creation of an inclusive, autistic support playground at Jamison Elementary School on Saturday, June 26, at 8 a.m.
The playground is being built to support autistic students in Bucks county, in memory of Renee Ford.
Officials say this project will enhance the existing playground with sensory enriching features and fulfill the individual sensory needs of each student. Volunteers will reportedly be arriving at 8 a.m. and working until phase one of installation is complete.
This includes installing a fountain, barefoot walkway, benches, planters, and receiving the delivery of a custom-made tactile wall that will be installed at a later date.
Phase two will take place later during the summer with the installation of artificial turf and commercial grade instruments made in England.
During her time at Jamison Elementary, teachers and peers say Renee represented the good in the school, community, and world. She carried herself with grace, class, professionalism, and a willingness to always put others first. Her service to others is something that will never be forgotten.
“Her spirit was a fountain that encouraged and inspired everyone in her life," noted Principal Matt Croyle at Jamison Elementary. "The heart of our sensory garden will be Ford’s Fountain, a stone fountain that will be used to water the plants in our sensory garden and fill the garden with an ever-present relaxing whisper of splashing water. We see that fountain as symbolic of Renee.”
This project, which officials say was valued at over $40,000 with no cost to the school, was made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and community members.
Reports say at least 50 volunteers and representatives from 5 local companies are expected at the event.
“This project — with the support of amazing companies and community members — it’s going to be big. Renee’s family will be there. It’s going to be super special,” said President Stephanie Sauers-Boyd of Sauers Cares.