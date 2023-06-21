E. ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - On the heels of another heated school board meeting in the Pennridge School District, board members are meeting again on Wednesday: this time for a crucial vote.

The board and the community on Tuesday night finally heard from the founder of the consulting group hired to review the district's curriculum.

For about the past month, many in the community have been pushing back against Vermilion, saying the school has many experienced educational professionals who have long been writing the school's curriculum. Wednesday night's vote could take all that away.

Vermillion's possible influence on the school is coming down to a vote on Wednesday night.

Nearly three hours into Tuesday night's school board meeting at Pennridge, parents, teachers and students finally got what they came for: a chance to hear from the man behind Vermilion himself.

Jordan Adams founded the consulting firm just this past December. Vermillion was voted in very quickly by the Pennridge school board -- many say too quickly -- which ultimately got Adams hired with intentions to improve the school's curriculum.

But Adams said Tuesday night that he himself can't change the curriculum; he can only give recommendations, which the school can use as they see fit.

His power-point presentation showcased suggestions to strengthen Pennridge's curriculum for seventh and eighth graders, including one, to:

"Ensure that all texts are free of sexualized content that may be best left to the home and to parent discretion."

Adams says plenty of classics, like Shakespeare's work, make reference to that type of content without getting too graphic.

"But some of the books in the proposal here," he said, "include some things that may raise some questions for parents on why this content's being included, as opposed to other worthwhile works."

After Adams spoke, many took to the podium to once again question his credentials and his experience. One current curriculum supervisor even told him some books he planned to replace with others were already on the school's agenda for other reading levels.

School board member, Jonathan Russell, who is also a lawyer, said state code mandates that curriculum personnel should have five years of successful teaching and also certification as either a principal or a supervisory certification.

"Do you have the five years of public-school teaching and the certification either as a principal or in the supervisory position?" Russell asked Adams.

"In those points, I have neither of those things," Adams responded.

"So, if I have to look between a recommendation coming from you, I couldn't even appoint you as a curriculum supervisor in Pennsylvania versus our own curriculum supervisors," he said to loud applause.

Just before Adams spoke, some board members defended the decision to hire Adams.

"While this consulting firm itself is fairly new, Jordan Adams' experience is seasoned," Jordan Blomgren said.

Blomgrem went on to say this isn't the first time the school board hired outside firms to consult on curriculum.

"We've hired other curriculum consultants as well," she said. "There was no public comment outcry when a new company, intercultural works owned by Laura Lomax was hired to incorporate the principals of diversity, equity and inclusion into the entire Pennridge schools."

But others on the board say those were different circumstances.

"All those other consultants were vetted and were brought to the board from the school, from the administration, from the experts," Ronald Wurz said. "The other I've learned that was brought by the board was not vetted, was not discussed in public, so those comparisons are blatantly false."

Despite many questioning Adams's presentation on Tuesday night, and numerous public comments and rallies against Vermilion over the last month, there's still currently no vote on Wednesday night's agenda to terminate the school's contract with Vermillion.

But there is a vote scheduled that could remove all the current curriculum supervisors: that is, the educational professionals who have already been working on the curriculum for years. And that could give Vermilion more influence as early as this upcoming school year.