SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. – At the Walk In Arts Center in Schuylkill Haven, a calming hum can be heard.
"It's just you and the piece, and that's all there is going on while you're making it," said artist Debbie Gilbert.
Artists and volunteers at the center are making 200 unique ceramic soup bowls for their first-ever "Soup-er Bowl" event on Feb. 5.
"I got here and five weeks later COVID hit and shut everything down," said Jacqueline Engel, executive director of the nonprofit.
According to its website, the organization's mission is "to inspire, equip, and celebrate the cultural and creative talent of Schuylkill County."
"It's been an interesting year," said Engel. "This is a perfect kind of event. We've changed it from the initial plan which is normally a sit-down lunch kind of thing."
Each bowl is one of a kind, with its shape and colors reflecting the artist who put his or her hands to it to create something special.
“Yeah, every one is different. Different styles, different glazes — we are trying different glazing techniques, so a little bit of everything," said Engel. "We hope everyone that comes will find something that really speaks to them."
It's a weeks-long process before the bowls become the unique, colorful products that will soon be shared with the community in an effort to raise money for the Walk In Arts Center.
"We have a budget, we kind of know how much we are going to make," said Engel. "If we actually sell 200 tickets, we should make our goal. Next year, we are hoping we sell 400 tickets. Who knows what will happen after that."
"Who knows what will happen" has been an expression many have most likely said over the past few months amid the unknown of the pandemic. For now, though, there are more soup bowls that need to be made at the center.
"Even if you're working with other people, in your mind, it's just you and what you're going to do with the piece," Gilbert said. "And that's what I think ceramics is about."