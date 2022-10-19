Hoagiefest meets its match in Kyle Schwarber.

Wawa has launched "Schwarberfest" in celebration of the Phillies outfielder as the team pushes toward the World Series.

Wawa Rewards members can get $5 Shortis and $6 Classics using the app.

Schwarber hit 20 home runs over the summer during Wawa's traditional Hoagiefest.

He has 46 overall to take the National League crown.

SchwarberFest might be helping fuel the slugger already. He blasted a homerun during Tuesday night's NLCS game. It came off the bat at 119 miles per hour and jetted 488 feet.