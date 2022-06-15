Pennsylvania Lottery
PA Lottery

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - A scratch-off ticket sold at a Bucks County convenience store is now worth $1 million.

The winning ticket was sold at Jashan Convenience, part of a gas station at 396 N. Main Street in Sellersville, said the Pennsylvania Lottery.

It was part of "The Price Is Right" game, which costs $20 to play and offers top prizes of $1 million.

The convenience store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners should sign the back of their ticket and call the Pa. Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

