POCOPSON TWP., Pa. - On day six of the search for an escaped inmate in Chester County, State Police have moved the search area south.

A trail camera spotted the fugitive outside the original perimeter police set up. The new photos captured late Monday night show 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante on the property of Longwood Gardens.

Helicopters are patrolling the area, even blaring a message from Cavalcante's mother, trying to convince him to surrender. All of this is happening literally right outside Jim Campbell's front door in Pocopson Township.

"It kind of was revealed that the search area perimeter had expanded southward and, which is our trajectory from where the prison is," said Campbell.

Police alerted homeowners like Campbell they are now in the search area with an early-morning phone call Tuesday.

"A reverse 911 call was sent out to the residents within a 1.5-mile area of the camera that was located, and that occurred at 5:27 a.m. This was expanded to 3 miles at 7 a.m.," said Lt. Col. George Bivens with Pennsylvania State Police.

Police are telling people to stay inside if possible, and lock their doors, because they believe Cavalcante has already broken into someone's home and stolen things.

"Cavalcante has clearly already obtained some clothing and unknown other supplies, and we want to minimize any opportunity to obtain anything more," said Lt. Col. Bivens.

Campbell said he's heeding that advice.

"We do have a security system, so we make sure that's armed at night, make sure doors and windows are locked. We've been pretty good about that," said Campbell.

But life is now very inconvenient for people living in the search area. We saw the police search one person's car, and Campbell said a guy dropping off a delivery at his house had to go through the same thing.

"They searched his truck, but he said certain trucks have not been allowed through parts of the search area," said Campbell.

Campbell just hopes this wraps up soon, but after speaking with officers, he's not very confident.

"He said sometimes these things take up to a month, and I was thinking hopefully it doesn't," said Campbell.

If you have any information on Cavalcante's whereabouts, you are asked to call State Police. There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.